Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus: 35 Indians Land in Delhi From Kabul, To be Sent to ITBP Quarantine Facility

The 35 passengers are being screened with temperature guns by ITBP personnel at the tarmac and will be sent to the quarantine facility in the Chhawla area of southwest Delhi.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus: 35 Indians Land in Delhi From Kabul, To be Sent to ITBP Quarantine Facility
Covid-19 screening at the India-Pakistan border in Attari, Punjab. (Representational image)

New Delhi: A flight carrying 35 Indians from Afghanistan landed at the Delhi airport on Monday and the passengers were being sent to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) quarantine facility set up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

They said the Kam Air flight from Kabul landed at about 2:40 pm at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The 35 passengers are being screened with temperature guns by ITBP personnel at the tarmac and will be sent to the quarantine facility in the Chhawla area of southwest Delhi.

The facility already has 481 Indians who were recently rescued from COVID-19 affected Rome in Italy.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram