Coronavirus: 35 Indians Land in Delhi From Kabul, To be Sent to ITBP Quarantine Facility

New Delhi: A flight carrying 35 Indians from Afghanistan landed at the Delhi airport on Monday and the passengers were being sent to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP) quarantine facility set up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

They said the Kam Air flight from Kabul landed at about 2:40 pm at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The 35 passengers are being screened with temperature guns by ITBP personnel at the tarmac and will be sent to the quarantine facility in the Chhawla area of southwest Delhi.

The facility already has 481 Indians who were recently rescued from COVID-19 affected Rome in Italy.

