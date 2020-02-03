Coronavirus: 406 People Kept at ITBP Facility Test Negative
A total of 406 people have been kept at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police facility in Chhawla area of the national capital after they were brought in two batches from Wuhan onboard separate Air India flights.
New Delhi: In this handout photo provided by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei province of China's Wuhan, undergo tests inside a quarantine facility set by up ITBP, at Chhawla area of New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. As many as 647 Indians have been evacuated through two special Air India flights amid reports of more than 300 people being killed due to the virus in China. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Tests conducted for coronavirus on 406 people, who were evacuated to Delhi from China's Wuhan city to a ITBP facility here, have been negative till now, a senior official of the border guarding force said on Monday.
"Periodical medical checks are being done and all the tests conducted on the inmates for possible coronavirus exposure have been negative till now," an ITBP spokesperson said.
"Four isolation beds have been kept prepared at the facility in case it is required and doctors from AIIMS and Safdarjung are visiting regularly to assist the medical team of the force that is posted here round-the-clock," the spokesperson said.
A total of 406 people have been kept at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police facility in Chhawla area of the national capital after they were brought in two batches from Wuhan onboard separate Air India flights.
There are a total of 302 males, including three children, and 100 females, including a child, at this facility.
Two people were shifted from the Manesar facility to here on Sunday.
Seven Maldivian nationals are also part of this group. They were evacuated by the second AI flight and brought here on Sunday.
Apart from this facility, the rest have been kept at an another quarantine facility prepared by the Army in Manesar (Gurgaon).
As per Chinese government officials, the death toll in coronavirus epidemic has risen upto 361 in that country while the number of confirmed cases has climbed to 17,205.
India too has detected three cases of coronavirus and they have been reported from Kerala.
Wuhan, Hubei's capital, is the epicentre of the outbreak.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalized in Delhi After Relapse, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Fly Down
- Google Maps Traffic Info Can be Tricked Easily, But You Shouldn't Stop Trusting it Just yet
- Not Only Match Tickets, Premier League Food Also Continues to Burn Fans' Pockets
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him