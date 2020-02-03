Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus: 5 People Among Those Evacuated from Wuhan Admitted to Military Hospital in Delhi

The symptoms of the coronavirus infection start with fever, dry cough followed by breathing problems, according to doctors.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 8:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus: 5 People Among Those Evacuated from Wuhan Admitted to Military Hospital in Delhi
In this handout photo provided by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei province of China's Wuhan, undergo tests inside a quarantine facility set by up ITBP, at Chhawla area of New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. As many as 647 Indians have been evacuated through two special Air India flights amid reports of more than 300 people being killed due to the virus in China. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Five people, who were among those evacuated from coronavirus-hit Hubei province, were on Monday admitted to a military hospital in the national capital after showing symptoms of cough and cold.

They were kept along with 247 others at a quarantine facility in Manesar set up by the Army, officials said.

The five people were shifted to the Army's Base hospital after showing symptoms of cough and cold.

The symptoms of the coronavirus infection start with fever, dry cough followed by breathing problems, according to doctors.

Officials said samples collected from the five people were sent for various tests to AIIMS.

"We have received test result of one person and it is negative," they said.

On Saturday, 324 Indians were brought back from Wuhan, while another batch of 323 Indians and seven Maldivians were evacuated from the Chinese city on Sunday.

All those evacuated from China are being housed at two quarantine facilities set up by the Army in Manesar and by the ITBP in Chawla Camp.

The death toll in coronavirus epidemic soared to 361 in China while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 17,205, according to Chinese government officials.

So far, India has reported three cases of coronavirus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram