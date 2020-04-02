Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus 7 Arrested for Assaulting Health Workers in Indore; Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Condemns Attacl

Two women physicians were pelted with stones as a team of health department and administration visited the area for a health check-up of contacts of a patient who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

Vivek Trivedi |

April 2, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
Indore: Following an outrageous incident of assault on doctors in Indore, the police on Thursday arrested seven persons, including the mastermind of the attack.

Police teams are on the lookout for others involved in the assault that took place at Taatpatti Bakhal area here on Wednesday. Two women physicians were pelted with stones as a team of health department and administration visited the area for a health check-up of contacts of a patient who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

The arrested accused have been identified on the basis of the video of the incident which went viral after the incident, said Indore DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra.

Mishra said a total of 50 people are suspected to be involved in the incident, adding that the seven arrested have been booked on charges of obstructing government officers under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

One of the women doctors assaulted had lodged a complaint with the police and sources claim more serious charges could be brought against the accused in police custody.

Singh said a man has also been arrested for spreading fake news on social media.

Taatpatti Bakhal was declared a containment zone after a man who tested positive for coronavirus days died. Health teams were pressed into service to trace those who were in contact with the deceased.

Trouble broke out when the health team screened an elderly woman who later claimed she had no symptoms of coronavirus and yet the health staffers wanted her to go with them.

Meanwhile, noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori criticised the attack on physicians and said India is shocked to see such an incident from residents of Indore who are "generally considered sophisticated and well-behaved". Cautioning Muslims against reacting to rumours, Indori urged them to cooperate with the administration, including health staff.

“It’s not an issue of Hindu or Muslims but a natural calamity and everyone needs to understand this,” he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

