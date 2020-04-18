Coronavirus: 8-day-old Child Tests Positive in Palghar District's Vasai

Mumbai: An eight-day-old child has tested positive for coronavirus in Vasai-Virar municipal limits in Maharashtra's Palghar district, though the infant's mother has not been infected, a doctor said on Saturday.

The child was tested at VVMC's Juchandra medical facility, said Dr Kishore Gavas of the civic body.

"The child's mother tested negative. The child was tested as part of procedure some day after birth," he added.

Meanwhile, district authorities said Covid-19 cases as on Saturday evening stood at 97, comprising 80 patients in VVMC, 10 in Palghar taluka and seven in Dahanu taluka.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube