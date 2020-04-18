Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus: 8-day-old Child Tests Positive in Palghar District's Vasai

The child's mother tested negative. The child was tested as part of procedure some day after birth, authorities said.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2020, 11:01 PM IST
Coronavirus: 8-day-old Child Tests Positive in Palghar District's Vasai
Representational Image. (Credit: PTI)

Mumbai: An eight-day-old child has tested positive for coronavirus in Vasai-Virar municipal limits in Maharashtra's Palghar district, though the infant's mother has not been infected, a doctor said on Saturday.

The child was tested at VVMC's Juchandra medical facility, said Dr Kishore Gavas of the civic body.

"The child's mother tested negative. The child was tested as part of procedure some day after birth," he added.

Meanwhile, district authorities said Covid-19 cases as on Saturday evening stood at 97, comprising 80 patients in VVMC, 10 in Palghar taluka and seven in Dahanu taluka.

