Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus: A Break-up of Cases in Delhi, Hyderabad and Jaipur

While one man in Delhi and another in Telangana tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 2, two techies in Hyderabad are suspected of carrying the virus.

Ahona Sengupta |

Updated:March 5, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus: A Break-up of Cases in Delhi, Hyderabad and Jaipur
A commuter wearing a protective mask in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, waits to board metro at a station, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Image: PTI)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 29 in India, with a Paytm employee in Gurugram being the latest to test positive on March 4. Positive cases were reported from Delhi, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

From 5 on March 2 to 29 on March 5, coronavirus cases spiked in three days. The Health Ministry said it was also keeping several thousand people under observation.

While one man in Delhi and another in Telangana tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 2, two techies in Hyderabad are suspected of carrying the virus.

Delhi and the National Capital Region

Several cases have been reported in Delhi NCR. The Delhi man returned from Italy and developed signs of the disease. Later, it was reported that six of his relatives in Agra also tested positive.

Paytm has closed its offices in Gurugram and Noida for two days to carry out sanitization after one of its employees got infected by coronavirus.

Fourteen Italian tourists who had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 4 were shifted to a hospital in Gurgaon from the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine centre.

Hyderabad

A techie in Hyderabad was found to be infected with the virus. His firm has now asked its employees to work from home. The city later reported two more cases, which have not been confirmed officially yet.

Jaipur

Wife of the 69-year-old Italian man, who tested positive at Jaipur airport on March 3, was also confirmed to have been infected with the new virus. It was only after the man tested positive that authorities checked on the group the couple was travelling with and found 16 tourists infected. An Indian man travelling with the group also tested positive.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram