Coronavirus: A Break-up of Cases in Delhi, Hyderabad and Jaipur

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 29 in India, with a Paytm employee in Gurugram being the latest to test positive on March 4. Positive cases were reported from Delhi, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

From 5 on March 2 to 29 on March 5, coronavirus cases spiked in three days. The Health Ministry said it was also keeping several thousand people under observation.

While one man in Delhi and another in Telangana tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 2, two techies in Hyderabad are suspected of carrying the virus.

Delhi and the National Capital Region

Several cases have been reported in Delhi NCR. The Delhi man returned from Italy and developed signs of the disease. Later, it was reported that six of his relatives in Agra also tested positive.

Paytm has closed its offices in Gurugram and Noida for two days to carry out sanitization after one of its employees got infected by coronavirus.

Fourteen Italian tourists who had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 4 were shifted to a hospital in Gurgaon from the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine centre.

Hyderabad

A techie in Hyderabad was found to be infected with the virus. His firm has now asked its employees to work from home. The city later reported two more cases, which have not been confirmed officially yet.

Jaipur

Wife of the 69-year-old Italian man, who tested positive at Jaipur airport on March 3, was also confirmed to have been infected with the new virus. It was only after the man tested positive that authorities checked on the group the couple was travelling with and found 16 tourists infected. An Indian man travelling with the group also tested positive.

