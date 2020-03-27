Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus: Ahmedabad Medical College Dean among 100 Quarantined as Wife Tests Positive

The college dean's wife, who tested positive for coronavirus works as a pathologist at some other hospital and may have got infected during her work, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
For representation: A woman walks along a near-empty street during a lockdown amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (REUTERS/Image for representation)

Ahmedabad: Over 100 people, including the dean, doctors and health staff of a medical college and hospital here, have been quarantined after the dean's wife tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

The woman, 55, had tested positive on Thursday, they said.

The medical college and hospital is run by the Gujarat Medical and Education Research Society (GMERS) of the state government.

"The college dean's wife, who tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, works as a pathologist at some other hospital and may have got infected during her work," Deputy Commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Om Prakash, said.

"There are two other possibilities. On March 15, some of her relatives from Mumbai had visited the family. That could have led to the infection. We also learnt that her daughter-in-law had returned from Singapore and Thailand last month," he said.

She was hospitalised after her test reports confirmed her infection, Prakash added.

However, her husband is healthy and has not shown any specific symptoms of coronavirus infection so far, the official, who handles the health operations of the civic body, said.

"The college dean is healthy and has been quarantined. As a precautionary measure, we have also quarantined over 100 people, who had come in contact with the couple, including their relatives, doctors and members of the college staff," Prakash said.

