News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus: Air India Express Pushes Ahead Flights to Saudi Arabia, to Stop Services from Sunday

The decision comes after Saudi Arabia temporarily banned the travel of its citizens and residents to and from India and 39 other countries as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2020, 10:58 PM IST
File photo of air india express. Image: Reuters

New Delhi: Air India Express on Friday said it will prepone three flights scheduled to fly from Kerala to Riyadh and Dammam, as Saudi Arabia has decided to suspend the arrival of passengers from India and few other countries.

Further, the airline would withdraw all flights to Riyadh and Dammam from March 15 till further notice.

Against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia's latest decision, the carrier would prepone its flight on Saturday from Kozhikode to Riyadh by one-and-a-half hours.

Besides, two flights that were to fly on March 15 would be operated on March 14. These flights are scheduled from Kannur to Riyadh and from Kozhikode to Dammam, the airline said in a statement.

Air India Express said Saudi Arabia's government has issued a circular suspending arrival of passengers from certain countries, including India, to the kingdom.

"A time limit of 72 hours is given to citizens of the kingdom and current residents holding valid iqama to return to the kingdom," it added.

Iqama is a type of residence permit in Saudi Arabia.

Holders of visiting, tourist and Umrah visas would not be permitted to enter the kingdom, the statement noted.

