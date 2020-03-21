Coronavirus: All Restaurants, Pubs, Bars to Remain Shut Across Bengal Till March 31
The directive also applies to massage parlours and hookah bars, the official said, adding that strict action would be taken in case of any violation.
For representation: Indians wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 line up to buy long distance train tickets at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, on March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday ordered all restaurants, bars, pubs, nightclubs, amusement parks, museums and zoos to remain shut till March 31 as a precautionary measure in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official said.
The order, which aims to prevent all non-essential social gatherings, comes into effect on Sunday morning, he said.
"In order to further check non-essential social gatherings which lead to spread of the virus from infected persons to healthy persons we have ordered the shutdown," the official said.
Three persons, with travel history to the UK, have tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal.
