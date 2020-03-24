Coronavirus: Asaram, Prisoners at Jodhpur Central Jail Go on Hunger Strike Demanding Release

New Delhi: Inmates of Jodhpur Central Jail on Tuesday went on a hunger strike demanding they be released as the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the nation. Among the prominent names imprisoned here are Asaram Bapu and former minister Mahipal Maderna, who is an accused in the Bhanwari Devi kidnapping and murder case.

Asaram is lodged at the central jail in connection with the rape case of a teenager

The inmates put forth their demands to the jail administration as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, and the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court. There are a total of 1,375 prisoners in the jail.

While jail authorities cooked food on Tuesday morning, no inmate ate it and instead demanded their release. The state government has asked the authorities to provide more information on this, following which the latter prepared a list of such prisoners who can be let out on parole. This list will be sent ahead to the state government, which will then decide on who will be paroled and who let out.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube