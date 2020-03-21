Coronavirus: Assam Asks Schools to Continue Teaching Via WhatsApp During Shutdown
The Education Department asked the schools to create WhatsApp groups with guardians of the students for this purpose, an official said.
Students wearing protective masks attend a lecture as part of a coronavirus awareness campaign at a school in Kolkata. (Reuters image for representation)
Guwahati: The Assam government on Saturday directed the schools to provide students with course materials and give them homework through WhatsApp to prevent learning gaps and subsequent dropouts during the closure of educational institutes due to the coronavirus outbreak,
officials said.
The Education Department asked the schools to create WhatsApp groups with guardians of the students for this purpose, an official said.
The department also asked teachers to make short videos on topics in the syllabi and upload them in the WhatsApp groups, he said.
It asked the teachers to assist students with studies over the phone or WhatsApp from 7 am to 9 am and 7 pm to 9 pm, besides making home visits, the official said.
The department also asked the schools to use technologies like Google Classroom in future, the official said.
It asked the schools to create classwise WhatsApp groups in the educational institutes where students and teachers are more in number, he said.
The department directed the schools to identify local youths with smartphones to assist the guardians who do not own such phones, the official said.
All educational institutes in the state have been shut till March 31.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Salman Khan Went Fruit-picking with His Nephew Ahil
- Shriya Saran Dances with Husband Andrei Koscheev During Quarantine in Barcelona
- Coronavirus Doesn't Stop Rashami Desai from Bargaining for Veggies from Vendor
- Coronavirus: Sara Ali Khan is Sticking to This Homemade Drink for Better Immunity
- Global Smartphone Shipments See Highest-Ever 38 Percent Fall Due to COVID-19 Pandemic