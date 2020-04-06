Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus: Assam Police Personnel, Govt's Frontline Staff Brought Under Rs 50 Lakh Insurance Coverage

Sonowal also appreciated the service rendered by the force in helping all other departments to maintain the availability of essential commodities.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2020, 9:15 AM IST
File photo of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Guwahati: Police personnel and other Assam government employees directly engaged in the fight against COVID-19 will get Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage, besides health workers, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the insurance coverage for the healthcare workers and the state government has decided to extend it to police personnel and all other frontline employees of departments directly engaged in containing the outbreak, Sonowal told reporters at the police headquarters here.

The chief minister reviewed the law and order situation in the state along with the COVID-19 scenario, in a meeting with the police officials. The Assam Police has played a proactive role in ensuring the lockdown, he said.

Sonowal also appreciated the service rendered by the force in helping all other departments to maintain the availability of essential commodities.

The Assam Police has been able to win the trust and goodwill of the people with their exemplary service, he said.

Director-General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta and other top officials of the force apprised the chief minister about various steps taken by the department to maintain law and order amid the outbreak.

Till date 446 cases of lockdown violations have been registered in the state and 1,074 people arrested, they informed, adding that Rs 15,53,900 has been collected as fine and 4,293 vehicles confiscated.

The chief minister was also apprised about various steps taken by police to check the spreading of misinformation and rumours on social media. Police have registered about 200 complaints against such social media posts, they said.

The officials also informed Sonowal about various activities being carried out to motivate the police personnel. Later, the chief minister interacted with the police personnel on duty near the Ulubari Flyover here.

