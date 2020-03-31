Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
2-min read

Coronavirus: Availability of Kits An Issue, Need to Be Prudent if We Want to Enhance Testing, Says Govt

The Centre said the rate at which it was procuring testing kits was not inflated because it was based on their global availability.

Nikhil Ghanekar | News18.com@nghanekar

Updated:March 31, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus: Availability of Kits An Issue, Need to Be Prudent if We Want to Enhance Testing, Says Govt
Representative image.

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday made a rare admission that availability of Covid-19 testing kits is a big issue and there is a shortage. The World Health Organization (WHO) has exhorted countries to "test, test, test" so they know how many people are infected by the pandemic. India is doing 32 tests per million people whereas the United States has carried out 2,600 tests per million people.

The Centre said the rate at which it was procuring was not inflated because it was based on the availability of kits globally.

“The availability of these kits is a big issue and it continues to be a shortage mode. If we have to enhance access of testing, we need to take steps which are prudent,” said Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology and communicable diseases division at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“At the time we calculated the cost, it was right. But you have to understand that when the bidding process happens and people compete, the prices of kits go up. As and when there is competition in market, prices will fall,” he added.

The government's testing strategy has been restricted even after a revision. It allows testing of primarily those who have had a history of international travel and those who have come in close contact with international travellers. Along with this, asymptomatic health workers and patients hospitalised for severe acute respiratory illnesses can also avail testing.

India has so far tested 42,778 samples, with 4,346 of them on Monday. After testing these samples, 1,257 have been found to be Covid-19 positive, 32 have died, and 227 new cases detected since Monday. Gangakhedkar said there are 123 functional government laboratories and only 36% of their capacity has been utilised. There are 49 private labs across 11 states which have been given approval to test samples for Covid-19.

Executives of Navi Mumbai-based private chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories, Thyrocare Technologies Limited, said there is a paucity of diagnostic kits used to detect Covid-19.

Speaking to News18.com over phone, Thyrocare Managing Director Dr A Velumani said there is absolute scarcity. "We are struggling with the stock and we have to ration. There are some labs that don't even have a single kit. We are still awaiting stock that was supposed to arrive one or two days ago,” he said.

The ICMR has evaluated 17 commercial kits that do not have foreign approval and has validated only three — Altona Diagnostics, Mylab and Seegene. All three had 100% concordance among true positive and true negative samples.

“Only Altona has supplied kits. There is a likelihood that next week will be better,” said Dr Velumani.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram