New Delhi: In a letter written by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to all state chief secretaries, the seniormost bureaucrat has indicated there is a mismatch in the number of international passengers who reached India before commercial flights were banned vis-a-vis those currently in quarantine. He has directed state governments to step up the surveillance of international passengers.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Gauba said there was a gap in the number of passengers who should have been monitored and the actual number.

“This may seriously jeopardise our efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, given that many amongst the people who have tested positive for Covid-19 so far in India have a history of international travel,” he said in the letter.

The letter did not indicate the total number of passengers who were under surveillance. But it underlined that the Home Ministry’s Bureau of Immigration had “shared details of more than 15 lakh incoming international passengers with the states/UTs for monitoring for Covid-19”.

“It is important they are put under close surveillance to prevent the spread of the epidemic,” the letter said.

State government officials, however, contend that the Bureau of Immigration list sent to them often did not have complete and accurate information about the passengers.

“I understand that the Ministry of Health has repeatedly emphasised this and requested states and UTs to take immediate steps in this regard. I would, therefore, like to request to ensure that concerted and sustained action is taken urgently to put such passengers under surveillance immediately as per MOHFW guidelines,” said Gauba’s letter.

The tepid response from states may be ascertained from the fact that in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Saran districts, authorities have been able to locate only 385 of the 500 people mentioned in the Centre’s list.

“In some cases, people had mentioned their international contact numbers, which had made it difficult for us to track them... However, through our anganwadi 'sevikas' and teachers, we have now been able to track more than 250 out of the 300-odd ‘missing cases’ in our district, and only 30-odd now remain to be located,” said Saran District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube