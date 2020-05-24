INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Cases Breach 2,000 Mark in Karnataka; 97 New Cases

Police and health officials arrive for inspection after a senior citizen died of COVID-19 at Tipu Nagar in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Police and health officials arrive for inspection after a senior citizen died of COVID-19 at Tipu Nagar in Bengaluru. (PTI)

It said the total number of positive cases was now 2,056, including 634 discharges, 1,378 active cases and 42 deaths.

  • PTI Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
Share this:

COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 2,000 mark on Sunday with the detection of 97 cases, most of them returnees to the state from Maharashtra, the health department said.

It said the total number of positive cases was now 2,056, including 634 discharges, 1,378 active cases and 42 deaths.

Of the total number of cases, 73 had returned from Maharashtra and 41 among them were women.


Giving the break up of cases, it said 26 patients were from Chikkaballapura, 18 from Udupi, 15 from Mandya, 14 from Hassan, six each from Kalaburagi and Yadagiri, four from Davangere, two each from Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada and one each from Kodagu, Vijayapura, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading