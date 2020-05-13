Coronavirus Cases Cross 4,000-mark in Madhya Pradesh; Death Toll Touches 232

With 187 persons testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Madhya Pradesh's overall tally rose to 4,173 on Wednesday, a Health Department official said. A total of seven people succumbed to the viral infection on Tuesday night, taking the overall death toll to 232 in the state, he said.

At present, the state has 1,937 active cases, while 2,004 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the official said. Of the seven deaths, three deaths were reported in Indore and one each from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Khandwa and Gwalior, he added.

Of the total 232 deaths, Indore alone has reported 95 fatalities so far, while Bhopal recorded 35. The worst-affected district in Madhya Pradesh, Indore has reported 2,107 confirmed cases, after 91 persons were found positive since Tuesday night, the official said.

At least 54 persons tested positive in Bhopal since Tuesday night, followed by 10 in Jabalpur, five in Ujjain, four in Ratlam, three each in Khargone, Dhar and Dewas, two each in Mandsaur, Gwalior, Satna and Sehore and one each in Khandwa and Bhind, the latest data stated.

With this, Bhopal now has 858 cases, Ujjain 269, Jabalpur 147, Khargone 95, Dhar 89, Khandwa 80, Mandsaur 56, Dewas 56, Neemuch 38, Gwalior 31, Ratlam 28, Bhind nine, Satna seven and Sehore four.

As many as 45 COVID-19 patients have died in Ujjain, eight in Khargone, eight each in Jabalpur, Khargone and Khandwa, seven in Dewas, six in Burhanpur, four in Mandsaur, three each in Raisen and Hoshangabad, two in Dhar and one eachin Gwalior, Agar Malwa, Sagar, Shajapur, Chhindwara, Satna, Ashok Nagar and Sehore.

While 2,004 people have recovered from the infection so far, the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,937.