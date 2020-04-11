Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Cross 1,000 Mark; Death Toll Mounts to 19

Authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the religious congregation that took place in the Nizamuddin area in March.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2020, 10:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Cross 1,000 Mark; Death Toll Mounts to 19
Police barricades seen at the entrance of a society in East Delh. (PTI)

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 1,069 on Saturday, with 166 fresh cases and five deaths being reported, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 712 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the religious congregation that took place in the Nizamuddin area in March.

By Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 903, including 14 deaths. With five more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 19.

Out of the total cases, 26 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    6,634

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    7,529

    +768*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    652

    +137*  

  • Total DEATHS

    242

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,236,104

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,735,486

    +36,651

  • Cured/Discharged

    392,858

     

  • Total DEATHS

    106,524

    +3,840
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres