Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Go up to 293; Two More Deaths: Authorities
Pilgrims walk towards a bus bound for a quarantine facility amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi on March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases went up to nearly 300 in the national capital on Thursday, with 141 fresh cases and two deaths reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.
The total number of 293 cases includes 182 people who took part in a religious congregation in the Nizamuddin area last month.
Till Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 152, including two deaths.
The COVID-19 death toll has now risen to four in Delhi.
Among the fresh cases, 129 were from the Nizamuddin Markaz, the department said in a statement.
Of the total cases, eight have been discharged, two died earlier and one has migrated out of the country.
