Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Go up to 293; Two More Deaths: Authorities

The total number of 293 cases includes 182 people who took part in a religious congregation in the Nizamuddin area last month.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2020, 9:15 PM IST
Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Go up to 293; Two More Deaths: Authorities
Pilgrims walk towards a bus bound for a quarantine facility amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi on March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases went up to nearly 300 in the national capital on Thursday, with 141 fresh cases and two deaths reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

The total number of 293 cases includes 182 people who took part in a religious congregation in the Nizamuddin area last month.

Till Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 152, including two deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll has now risen to four in Delhi.

Among the fresh cases, 129 were from the Nizamuddin Markaz, the department said in a statement.

Of the total cases, eight have been discharged, two died earlier and one has migrated out of the country.

