Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Rise to 1,578, Death Toll Jumps to 32

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday increased to 1,578, with 17 fresh cases and two deaths being reported, according to Delhi government authorities.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi now stands at 32. Of the total cases, 1,080 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

Government authorities had in March carried out measures to quarantine people linked to a religious congregation held in south Delhi's Nizamuddin area earlier in the month.

By Tuesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1,561, including 30 deaths.

Out of the total 1,578 patients, 40 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, the authorities said.

