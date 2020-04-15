Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Rise to 1,578, Death Toll Jumps to 32

Of the total cases, 1,080 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Rise to 1,578, Death Toll Jumps to 32
Residents stand in a queue for free food by government, during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a school in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday increased to 1,578, with 17 fresh cases and two deaths being reported, according to Delhi government authorities.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi now stands at 32. Of the total cases, 1,080 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

Government authorities had in March carried out measures to quarantine people linked to a religious congregation held in south Delhi's Nizamuddin area earlier in the month.

By Tuesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1,561, including 30 deaths.

Out of the total 1,578 patients, 40 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, the authorities said.



COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,409,232

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,049,849

    +51,989

  • Cured/Discharged

    507,438

     

  • Total DEATHS

    132,835

    +6,235
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres