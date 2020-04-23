Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Rise to 2,376, Death Toll Mounts to 50

New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 2,376, with 128 new cases and two fresh deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total 50 fatalities reported till date, 27 of the deceased were aged 60 years and above, making over 52% of the total death cases, they said.

Thirteen of them were aged between 50-59 years and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

By Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 2,248 with 48 deaths. With two more fatalities, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 50.

