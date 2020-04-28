Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Rise to 3,314; 206 Fresh Cases

New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday climbed to 3,314, with 206 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

No fresh death was reported for third successive day on Tuesday. Of the total number of 54 fatalities reported till date, 29 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 53 per cent of the total death cases, they said.

Fifteen of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said. By Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 3,108, including 54 deaths.

