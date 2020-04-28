Coronavirus Cases in Delhi Rise to 3,314; 206 Fresh Cases
Of the total number of 54 fatalities reported till date, 29 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 53 per cent of the total death cases.
COVID19: Lockdown in Delhi
New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday climbed to 3,314, with 206 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.
No fresh death was reported for third successive day on Tuesday. Of the total number of 54 fatalities reported till date, 29 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 53 per cent of the total death cases, they said.
Fifteen of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said. By Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 3,108, including 54 deaths.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Scientists Have Officially Declared This the Most Dangerous Place on Earth
- Largest Ozone Hole Ever Recorded over North Pole Has Now 'Healed Itself' and Closed
- Chris Evans was 'Psyched' Upon Learning He was Going to Pick Thor's Mjolnir in Avengers Endgame
- Unseen Pic from Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Wedding Featuring Sara and Ibrahim Spells Royalty
- Xiaomi Officially Unveils MIUI 12: Here Are All The Phones Getting The Update