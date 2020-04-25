Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Cases in Jammu and Kashmir Rise to 494, Death Toll Mounts to 6

This is the highest spike observed in a single day in the UT so far, they said, adding that the number of confirmed cases climbed to 494.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Cases in Jammu and Kashmir Rise to 494, Death Toll Mounts to 6
Doctors greet patients who have recovered from COVID-19 during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at JLNM Ranawari hospital in Srinagar. (PTI)

One person died of COVID-19 infection in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities to six as 40 new cases surfaced in the Union Territory, officials said here.

This is the highest spike observed in a single day in the UT so far, they said, adding that the number of confirmed cases climbed to 494.

This was also the first time in the UT that over 1,000 samples were tested within a span of 24 hours, the officials said.

"Finally, J&K breaks the 1,000-test barrier 1,071 samples tested in the last 24 hours. But that also means more positives. So 40 new cases today," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said.

All the fresh cases are from Kashmir, he said.

Of the total 494 cases, 437 are in the Valley and 57 in Jammu region, Kansal said, adding that 109 patients have recovered so far.

More than 65,000 people are under surveillance, including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in-home isolation.

"Till date, 65,722 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 6,162 persons in home-quarantine, including facilities operated by government, 260 in hospital quarantine, 340 in hospital isolation and 11,970 under home surveillance. Besides, 46,985 people have completed their surveillance period," the officials said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres