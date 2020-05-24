INDIA

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra Cross 50,000 as State Records Highest Daily Spike

Representative image. (PTI)

This was the eighth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, a health official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 3,041 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily spike, taking the state tally to 50,231, a health official said.

With 58 deaths due to the pandemic reported during the day, the death toll in the state rose to 1635, the official said. This was the eighth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, he said.

Maharashtra Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50,231, new cases 3041, deaths 1635, discharged patients 14,600, active cases 33988, people tested so far 3,62,862.


