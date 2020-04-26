Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra Cross 8,000 Mark; Death Toll Now at 342
With the new cases, the number of Covid-19 positive patients in the state has now reached 8,068, an official said.
People ride past a graffiti on a road depicting the coronavirus in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas - RC2I8G9O3GNV
Mumbai: The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 8,000-mark on Sunday after 440 more people were found infected, a health official said.
With the new cases, the number of such patients in the state has now reached 8,068, the official said.
With 19 more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state has gone up to 342, he said. So far, 1,188 patients across the state have been discharged after recovery, the official added.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In 2015, Kartik Aaryan was Star-struck Seeing Aamir Khan and Salman Khan at Subhash Ghai's Party
- Amitabh Bachchan Jokes About Coronavirus and Netizens Aren't Happy
- 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Poses with Nick Jonas in a Saree, See Pic
- Locked Down Italians Sing 'Bella Ciao' at Windows to Celebrate 75th Liberation Anniversary
- I Want a 1Gbps Broadband Connection For my Home, How Much Does it Cost? Answer: Not a Lot