Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra Cross 9 Lakh-mark with Record 23,350 Fresh Infections

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 23,350 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's count to 9,07,212, health department said. The death toll in the state reached 26,604 with 328people succumbing to the infection, including 243 fatalities in the last 48 hours.

A total of 7,826 patients were discharged in the day, raising the count of recoveries in the state to 6,44,400, the department said. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 71.03 per cent while the case fatality rate is2.93 per cent, it said.

The state now has 2,35,857 active cases while 46,47,742 samples have been tested so far. Among cities, Mumbai saw the record spike of 1,910 new cases, taking its tally to 1,55,622. With 37 deaths, the toll in the city reached 7,869, the department said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, added 5,407 new cases to its tally at 3,61,799. With 85 casualties, the cumulative toll mounted to13,309 in the MMR, it said.

The number of cases rose by 2,638 in the day inPunecity while neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad added 944 new patients. Kolhapur city reported 519 cases while Sangli city added 530 patients, it said.

The number of new cases in Aurangabad and Nagpur roseby 377 and 1,518, respectively. Nashik city recorded 1,146 newcases. The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows:positivecases 9,07,212, deaths 26,604, recoveries 6,44,400,active cases 2,35,857, people tested 46,47,742.