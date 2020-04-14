Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus Cases in New Delhi Rise to 1561, Death Toll Stands at 30

Out of the total cases, 30 patients have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2020, 9:53 PM IST
(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday increased to 1561, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 1080 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March.

By Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1510 including 28 deaths.

With two more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 30.

Out of the total cases, 30 patients have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.

