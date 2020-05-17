INDIA

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Cases in Pune Cross 4,000-mark With 223 News Cases; Death Toll Touches 206

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

Of the 223 new cases, 209 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, eight in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad and six in rural areas, a health official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 11:28 PM IST
With 223 new detections, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Pune district mounted to 4,018 on Sunday and that of fatalities to 206 with 11 more people succumbing to the viral infection, a Health official said.

"Of the 223 new cases, 209 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, eight in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad and six in rural areas," he said.

The numbers of patients in PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural areas now stand at 3,517,199 and 302, respectively, the official added.

