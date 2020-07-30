Coronavirus Cases in UP Cross 77,000-Mark With 3,570 New Infections in a Day

With 3,570 new Covid-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday the total tally has reached 77,334; and with 33 deaths the number of fatalities have reached 1,530.

As per official data from the UP Health Department there are 29,997 active cases in the state while 45,870 people were discharged.

The state capital Lucknow reported 262 new cases on Wednesday, followed by 260 cases in Kanpur Nagar, 177 in Gorakhpur, 162 in Bareilly, 150 in Prayagraj and 144 cases in Moradabad.

The situation remains critical in the state capital Lucknow with the total number of Covid-19 infections mounting to more than 7,000, out of which 3,100 people have been discharged, leaving 3,941 active cases.

Eighty-eight more people have died in Lucknow so far. Out of the fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 19 were from Indira Nagar, 17 from Gomti Nagar, 16 from Hazratganj, 14 from Sarojini Nagar and 14 from Hasanganj area.

These were followed by 11 cases reported from Cantonment, 10 from Alambagh, 10 from Mahanagar, 9 from LDA colony, 9 from Naka Hindola, 9 from Chinhat, 9 from Madion, 9 from Chowk, 9 from Krishnanagar, 8 from Vikas Nagar and 7 cases from Qaiserbagh.

After an order from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase the testing in the state, 5,233 tests were conducted in Lucknow on Wednesday, the highest figure till now.

District Magistrate Lucknow, Abhishek Prakash said health teams visited 64,678 houses on Wednesday to screen the public.