Coronavirus LIVE Updates: SC Says States Should Consider Online Liquor Sale as Covid-19 Cases Cross 56,000

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: States should consider "indirect sale and home delivery" of liquor to ensure crowds are minimised at alcohol shops and social distancing norms are followed, the Supreme Court said today, disposing off a PIL. The SC said it can't pass orders to different states but they should consider the online sales.
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,886 and the number of cases climbed to 56,342 in the country on Friday, registering an increase of 103 deaths and 3,390 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Read More
May 8, 2020 2:13 pm (IST)
Maharashtra CM to Address State Today | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will give state address today at 8:00 pm on coronavirus situation in the state.
May 8, 2020 2:06 pm (IST)
Priyanka Urges UP Govt to Give Insurance Cover for Journalists | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to provide insurance cover for journalists, asserting that they are performing an important duty of providing information in times of the coronavirus crisis. Her appeal came over the demise of Pankaj Kulshrestha, a senior journalist from Agra, due to Covid-19. "My condolences to his family and friends in the journalist community," she said.
.. पंकज कुलश्रेष्ठ जी के परिवार को पूरी तरह से आर्थिक सहायता व सभी पत्रकारों के लिए एक बीमा कवर की घोषणा उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार को करनी चाहिए। 2/2
Air India Flight Leaves Trivandrum to Bring Back Expats from Baharin | Air India Express flight departed from Thiruvananthapuram to bring back over 177 passengers from Baharin today. The flight will reach Cochin airport with expats around 11.30 pm. (Image: News18)
May 8, 2020 1:47 pm (IST)
UP's First Covid-19 Patient to Undergo Plasma Therapy Stable, Say Doctors | A 58-year-old doctor, the first Covid-19 patient in Uttar Pradesh to undergo plasma therapy, is stable and continues to be on ventilator support 13 days after the experimental treatment began, doctors said today. The patient from Orai in Uttar Pradesh was admitted to the King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on April 26. "After 13 days, the condition of the patient is stable and he is still on ventilator. We can't say when he will be discharged," KGMU Vice Chancellor M L B Bhatt told PTI.
May 8, 2020 1:46 pm (IST)
Three More Covid-19 Patients Die in Indore, Cases Rise to 1,727 | Three Covid-19 patients, two of them senior citizens, succumbed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the toll to 86 in the district, where the count of positive cases breached the 1,700-mark, a senior official said today. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said with 28 more people testing positive for the virus in past 24 hours, the count has reached 1,727 in the district, the worst-hit by the infection in the state.
May 8, 2020 1:42 pm (IST)
22 Migrants Escape Quarantine Centre in Chattisgarh | At least 22 migrant labourers, who had returned from Andhra Pradesh, escaped from a Covid-19 quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said today. The labourers escaped from a quarantine facility in Dantewada late on Thursday evening and a search was launched to trace them, Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.
May 8, 2020 1:41 pm (IST)
Novel Cloud-based Web Interface Detects Covid-19 from CT Scans | Researchers have developed an easy-to-use cloud-based web interface powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that they say can detect Covid-19 quickly from radiology reports such as CT scan or X-Rays. The system may enable doctors and medical staff even in remotest villages of the country to get quick results on the COVID-19 status of a patient, the researchers said. AI technologies that study CT Scans and X-Rays are being deployed as part of global efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, according to the researchers from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab.
May 8, 2020 1:28 pm (IST)
Watch Air India Flight Takes Off from Bangladesh for Srinagar | The first Air India flight headed to Jammu and Kahmir's Srinagar left Dhaka Airport today under the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission. "Our gratitude to everyone who cooperated in this exercise," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh tweeted.
Japan Eyes Another Stimulus Package as Pandemic Crushes Economy | Japan will look into additional steps to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, its economy minister said on Friday,today, signalling that more stimulus measures could be forthcoming as the country sinks into deep recession. Japan compiled a record $1.1 trillion economic stimulus package in April that focused on cash payouts to households and loans to small businesses hurt by the pandemic.
May 8, 2020 1:25 pm (IST)
India May See 0% GDP Growth this Fiscal Year Due to Covid-19: Moody's | The impact of the coronavirus outbreak will exacerbate the material slowdown in India's economic growth, with the country expected to see 0% expansion in the current fiscal year, analysts at Moody's said today.
May 8, 2020 1:21 pm (IST)
SC Calls for States to Promote Online Sale of Liquor | The Supre Court today asked states to consider online sales, home delivery as India sees massive rush for liquor purchases amid lockdown relaxation. The statement came after a PIL sought a direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs to make online sales mandatory for all states. The litigation pointed out all norms are breached at liquor shops as coronavirus cases continues to rise.
May 8, 2020 1:14 pm (IST)
First Shramik Train from Goa Leaves for MP | The first Shramik Special train from Goa with 1,200 migrants left for Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city today morning, a senior official said. The Railways has been running special trains for migrants who were left stranded in major cities of the country due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
A continent devastated by the coronavirus will mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe on Friday, as the economic destruction of the current global crisis was laid bare.
May 8, 2020 1:08 pm (IST)
SBI Head Office in Kolkata Shut After Employee Tests Positive | State Bank of India has closed down a section of the Local Head Office (LHO) in Kolkata after an employee tested positive for Covid-19, a senior official said today. The employee is associated with the Liability Centralised Processing Centre located at the 'E' wing of the LHO.
Between the first case and the day the market closed on May 4, officials held several talks with sellers about shifting operations. The back and forth proved costly.
May 8, 2020 12:57 pm (IST)
Indian-origin Father-daughter Doctor Duo Die of Covid-19 in US | An Indian-American father and daughter, both doctors in New Jersey, have died due to the Covid-19, with Governor Phil Murphy describing their demise as "particularly tough" and hailed them for dedicating their lives for others. Satyender Dev Khanna, 78, was a surgeon who served both on staff and as the head of the surgical departments for multiple hospitals across New Jersey for decades. Priya Khanna, 43, was a double board certified in both internal medicine and nephrology. She was Chief of Residents at Union Hospital, now part of RWJ Barnabas Health.
May 8, 2020 12:50 pm (IST)
Shramik Train with 1,100 Migrants From Delhi Arrives in MP | A Shramik Special train, with 1,100 migrants from Delhi, arrived at Chattarpur station in Bundelkhand district of Madhya Pradesh today, an official. The Covid-19 lockdown rendered several migrants jobless, prompting a mass exodus of labour force from major cities of the country. The Railways has been operating special trains for migrants who wish to return to their home states.
May 8, 2020 12:45 pm (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray Expresses Grief Over Death of Migrants, Announces Aid | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday expressed grief over the death of migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh in a train accident in Aurangabad district and announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each to their families.
May 8, 2020 12:42 pm (IST)
Hundreds of Migrant Workers Throng Mangaluru Railway Station | Hundreds of migrant labourers thronged the Railway station today after learning that the Karnataka government would be operating special trains to their home states and demanded that they be immediately sent back, police told PTI. The workers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkahand, stayed put at the station and refused to disperse, despite appeals by police, who rushed to the spot, to leave.
May 8, 2020 12:39 pm (IST)
NGT Issues Notices to Centre, LG Polymers India | The National Green Tribunal issued notices to the Centre, LG Polymers India Pvt, Central Pollution Control Board and others today in the Visakhapatnam chemical factory gas leak incident in which 11 people were killed and 1,000 exposed to it. The NGT also directed LG Polymers India Pvt to submit Rs 50 crore an interim amount for damage to life. The tragedy took place as states rushed to reopen industries amid easing of nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.
May 8, 2020 12:35 pm (IST)
Karnataka Registers 45 New Coronavirus Cases | Karnataka health officials confirmed 45 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 750, including 30 deaths, 371 discharges and one death due to non-Covid cause. The new patients were reported from Bengaluru, Belagavi, Davangere and Uttar Kannada districts.
May 8, 2020 12:29 pm (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Reports 54 New Cases | Health officials in Andhra Pradesh recorded 54 new cases, taking the total to 1,884. Three new deaths were also registered, making the death toll stand at 41
The five southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala together consume as much as 45 per cent of all liquor sold in the country, the report by Crisil said.
May 8, 2020 12:18 pm (IST)
Covid-19 Cases in Mumbai Will Decline in 15 to 20 Days: Tope | Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday expressed confidence that Mumbai will see a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases in the next 15 to 20 days. Speaking to PTI, Tope said joint secretary of the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal was in the city on Thursday to discuss the situation here. "All ward officers were present at the meeting, which was also attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We discussed corrective measures that were being taken," the minister said.
May 8, 2020 12:14 pm (IST)
CISF Personnel Who Died in Kolkata Tests Positive | Medical test reports of a CISF Assistant Sub-inspector who died in Kolkata yesterday confirmed that he was Covid-19 positive, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson told ANI. The personnel was posted in the Indian Museum.
May 8, 2020 12:10 pm (IST)
Flight Carrying Indian Nationals from Singapore Lands in Delhi | Air India’s first flight that took off from Singapore has landed in Delhi carrying 235 passengers, under the government's massive evacuation initiative, Vande Bharat Mission.
May 8, 2020 12:03 pm (IST)
OP Samundra Setu Begins at Male | Evacuation of Indian citizens from Maldives began this morning as Indian Navy's INS Jalashwa docked at Male. The premise of Male airport has been converted for various process for evacuees which includes manditory screening and issuing of IDs, according to reports. Meanwhile, INS Jalashwa is ready to receive the evacuees. As per the latest manifest, a total of 732 Indian nationals have registered so far. This includes 19 pregnant women and 14 children. (Image: News 18)
May 8, 2020 12:00 pm (IST)
Hotter, Humid Weather May Not Halt Spread of Cobid-19: Study | Temperature and latitude are not associated with the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a global study. The study found school closures and other public health measures are having a positive effect on containing the novel coronavirus. Published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, the study looked at 144 geopolitical areas — states and provinces in Australia, the US, and Canada as well as various countries around the world — and a total of over 3,75,600 confirmed Covid-19 cases.
May 8, 2020 11:54 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Update | Data compiled by the John Hopkins University Tracker reveals that global coronavirus cases reached 39,17,944 and 2,70,740 deaths. US has recorded the highest number of cases with 12,92,850 and 76,938 fatalities followed by Spain, Italy, UK and Russia. (Image: News18)
May 8, 2020 11:50 am (IST)
Rise in South Korea Infections Linked to Seoul Nightclubs | South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours before midnight Thursday, the first time in five days the daily jump was more than 10. Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the country detected at least 13 more cases in the following hours, all linked to a 29-year-old patient who visited three nightclubs in Seoul's Itaewon district Saturday before testing positive on Wednesday. Kim said there was a "very high possibility" more infections will be confirmed as health workers scramble to trace the patient's contacts. He said the clubs' visitor lists show more than 1,500 customers combined on Saturday.
People queue up to buy liquor outside a wine shop. (Reuters)
The total of 103 deaths reported since Thursday morning include 43 in Maharashtra; 29 in Gujarat; eight in Madhya Pradesh; seven in West Bengal; five in Rajasthan; two each in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh; and one each in Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
As many as five people were taken into isolation ward of Aluva's district hospital after they were found to have symptoms of Covid-19. These people were among the 181 natives of Kerala who were brought back from Abu Dhabi last night. Meanwhile, Mumbai has made arrangements for citizens who are returning home after being stranded abroad for over a month post the lockdown. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reserved 3,343 rooms in 88 hotels in Mumbai to quarantine Indians who will be brought back in seven flights.
In Gujarat, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, one of the largest privately held pharma companies in the country, shut down its formulations manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad on Thursday after more than two dozen of its employees tested positive for the new coronavirus.
A senior government official said late on Thursday that five employees had tested positive for COVID-19 six days back, while 21 others tested positive this week.
"We had collected samples of 30 employees of Cadila on May 5, and 21 of the samples returned positive a day later," said Arun Mahesh Babu, the District Development Officer of Ahmedabad.
He added the plant was ordered to be shut down on Thursday, 95 employees had been quarantined and sanitization work at the site had begun.
The incident comes just days after India began to ease some of its lockdown restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. Ahmedabad, however, is one of the more badly affected cities in India and has moved to tighten restrictions this week.
In a statement, Cadila Pharmaceuticals said, "Recently, 26 of our employees from our Dholka manufacturing facility tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, we have closed our operations on our own."
The company also said it is cooperating with the local administration to ensure the safety and security of its facility and surroundings.
Besides Dholka, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has manufacturing facilities in other parts of India and in Ethiopia. The company is a major producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) - the key ingredients used in making a drug.