How Coronavirus is Spreading in India: The Last 24 Hours Mapped in a Simple GIF

Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 37-lakh mark on Wednesday, with 78,357 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours from across the country. As many as 1,045 deaths in the past day took the coronavirus death toll in India to 66,333.

Among the total coronavirus cases in India, more than 8 lakh are active cases, while 29 lakh have been cured or discharged, the health ministry said in a statement.

Here’s a look at the spike in new coronavirus cases across India in the last 24 hours:

India reported the most new Covid-19 cases of any country in the past week, pushing the global tally up by 1 percent, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. Overall global new deaths in the past seven days fell by 3% compared to the previous week, the WHO reported, adding that overall new infections around the world rose by 1.8 million.

"South-East Asia has reported the largest week-on-week increase, largely due to increased case detections in India," the WHO said. "India has reported nearly 500,000 new cases in the past seven days, a 9% increase compared to the previous seven days and the highest numbers of new cases globally."

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 4,43,37,201 samples have been tested up to September 1, of which 10,12,367 were tested on Tuesday.

Of the 1,045 fresh deaths, 320 are from Maharashtra, 135 from Karnataka, 96 from Tamil Nadu, 84 from Andhra Pradesh, 59 from Punjab, 56 from Uttar Pradesh, 55 from West Bengal, 39 from Bihar, 32 from Madhya Pradesh, 18 from Delhi, 17 from Haryana, 14 each from Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, 13 from Rajasthan and 12 from Puducherry.

Of the total 66,333 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra has the maximum at 24,903 followed by 7,418 in Tamil Nadu, 5,837 in Karnataka, 4,462 in Delhi, 4,053 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,542 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,283 in West Bengal, 3,034 in Gujarat, and 1,512 in Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths were due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.