Coronavirus Cases Jump to 87 in Andhra Pradesh After State Traces Links to Nizamuddin Markaz Event

Hyderabad: A total positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday jumped to 87 in Andhra Pradesh. The sudden rise in the cases was reported after some people from the state went to attend Tablighi Jamat organised at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

Nizamuddin area in Delhi has recently turned into a new hotspot after a number of people who attended the Jamaat's gathering tested positive for coronavirus.

After their return to the state, most of the attendees tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed by state Health Department.

Taking a cognisance into the matter, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy today helf a high-level meeting to discuss the situation and ordered trace the contacts of those who attended the religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz.

A state health department communique has stated that 43 cases were tested positive of coronavirus from 9 pm last night and till 9 am on Wednesday. While health of two persons was improved 330 came negative out of 373 tested the officials informed.

Kadapa, the home district of Jagan Reddy, has seen 25 positive cases which have raised the concern.

Other districts where positive cases detected are – 13 in West Godavari, five in Chittoor, four in Prakashan, two each in East Godavari and Nellore, and one each in Krishna and Vishakhapattanam.

As a precautionary measure, the state government has intensified measures to contain the further spread of the deadly virus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube