1-min read

Coronavirus Cases Rise to 152 in Delhi, 32 Infections Reported Today

These 152 cases, include 53 people who took part in a religious congregation at Nizamuddin West in south Delhi last month, the CMO tweeted.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2020, 9:28 PM IST
Men wearing protective masks sit inside a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men wearing protective masks sit inside a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

New Delhi: The number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 152 on Wednesday after 32 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, the chief minister's office said.

These 152 cases, include 53 people who took part in a religious congregation at Nizamuddin West in south Delhi last month, it tweeted.

Six people have been discharged, two died, while one has migrated out of the country, the CMO tweeted

Till Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) in Delhi stood at 120, including two deaths.

At least three doctors of government hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, officials said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

