1-min read

Coronavirus Cases Soar in India: Here's a City-wise COVID-19 Tally

The national capital is among the top states and Union Territories with the maximum number of coronavirus cases. Delhi has reported seven positive cases and one death.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 17, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
Coronavirus Cases Soar in India: Here's a City-wise COVID-19 Tally
Passengers wearing face mask as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, stand outside a railway station in Chennai. (Reuters)

India on Tuesday reported third death due to the novel coronavirus. A 64-year-old man from Maharashtra, who had travel history from Dubai, died at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital. Maharashtra, so far, has reported 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In the wake of the rising number of the pandemic, Maharashtra government has said that it would "stamp" all those who have been sent to home quarantine.

As the confirmed cases of coronavirus rise to 126 in India, here is the State and UT-wise list of confirmed COVID-19 cases so far.

Coronavirus cases in Kerala

The southern state, Kerala has so far reported 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The state is second after Maharashtra with the maximum number of COVID-19 patients. Of the total confirmed cases, two are foreign nationals. Three patients have been cured and discharged while the remaining are still under observation.

Coronavirus cases in Haryana

Haryana has, so far, reported 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of the total, one patient is an Indian national, while remaining 14 are foreign nationals.

Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh

The neighbouring state of Delhi has reported 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19. One of the confirmed cases includes a foreign national. So far, four patients have been cured of the pandemic in the state.

Coronavirus cases in Karnataka

The state has reported one death and eight confirmed cases so far.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi

The national capital is among the top states and Union Territories with the maximum number of coronavirus cases. Delhi has reported seven positive cases and one death.

Coronavirus cases in Telangana and Ladhak

Both Telangana and UT Ladhak have reported four cases of COVID-19 respectively.

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has reported a total of four confirmed cases. Of the total cases, two are Indian nationals, while the remaining are foreign nationals.

Coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir

The newly declared Union Territory has reported three positive cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Punjab, and Uttarakhand have reported one confirmed case of coronavirus respectively.

With more and more number of people testing positive for coronavirus, the government on Monday, March 15, declared a countrywide lockdown of schools, colleges, gyms as well as swimming pools. People have been asked to avoid visiting the crowded areas, which could allow for the possible spread of the virus.

