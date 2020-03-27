Coronavirus Cases Soar in India: Here's a State-wise Covid-19 Tally

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 694 after 88 new cases were reported on Thursday, the highest in India in a single day. The death toll due to COVID-19 also rose to 16, according to the Health Ministry.

In its updated figures, the ministry said that as of 8pm on Thursday, Gujarat and Maharashtra reported three deaths each, Karnataka reported two, and Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir reported one death each.

Here's a list of state-wise updates for Coronavirus cases

Kerala

The southern state, Kerala, has reported 126 active cases of coronavirus after 19 more patients were tested positive on Thursday. Kerala on Thursday confirmed 19 more COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 126, the highest in India.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra comes close second after Kerala having registered 130 coronavirus positive cases and five deaths, so far. As of now, Maharashtra has 124 active patients and 66% of the total COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in people with international travel history.

Haryana

Haryana has 30 coronavirus positive cases, which include 14 foreign nationals. The Khattar government has appointed 447 doctors and created a revolving fund of Rs 100 crore for each crucial departments to combat the deadly disease.

Uttar Pradesh

Five fresh cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday taking the state tally to 43. The positive cases of Covid-19 in UP include 14 patients from Noida, nine from Agra 9, three from Ghaziabad, eight from Lucknow, two from Pilibhit and one each from Lakhimpur Kheri, Varanasi, Kanpur, Moradabad, Shamli, Baghpat and Jaunpur districts.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government, here on Thursday, reported second Covid-19 death and four more positive cases, raising the total number of cases to 55.

Delhi

Five new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the national capital total tally of cases to 35, officials said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed the new cases in a press conference.

Telangana

With four fresh cases reported on Thursday, the total number of cases in Telangana has reached 45. Secondary infection cases in Telangana stand at eight.

Rajasthan

ajasthan's Bhilwara district continues to be the epicenter of the infectious virus in the state as the total number of coronavirus cases in the district reached 19 -- including 15 medical practitioners -- on Thursday, pushing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 43. The other three include the wife of a doctor who works at a private hospital, where 15 doctors have tested positive.

Gujarat

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat increased to 44 on Thursday as five new cases came to light, officials said. Three people have died due to the highly contagious disease until now, they said.

West Bengal

The tally of coronavirus cases in West Bengal rose to 10 after an elderly man tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, health officials said on Thursday. The 66-year-old man from Nayabad in Kolkata had no history of travelling abroad or outside the state.

Goa

Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases. This is the first time the tourist state has reported coronavirus positive cases.

Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh

On Wednesday, four people were tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. The total number of coronavirus positive cases stands at 14. The Union Territory reported kits first death on Thursday after a 65-year-old man in Srinagar passed away due to coronavirus infection

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Union Territory of Ladakh, a total of 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus, out of which 11 are active now as two patients have recovered.

Manipur

The northeastern state of Manipur has confirmed one case of the deadly coronavirus. As per the health officials, the 23-year-old had returned from the United Kingdom.

Mizoram

A 50-year-old man who had recently travelled to Amsterdam has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Goa

The pandemic has reached Goa too after three men tested positive for Coronavirus. The men aged 25, 29 and 55 years had travelled to Spain, Australia and the USA.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported its first Covid-19 case after a man who returned from Kolkata tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, the local government said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube