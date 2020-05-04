Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus Cases Top 9,000 in Mumbai; 18 More Patients Die

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, the death toll reached 361 as 18 more patients succumbed in the past 24 hours.

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2020, 9:22 PM IST
Coronavirus Cases Top 9,000 in Mumbai; 18 More Patients Die
Healthcare workers enter a resedential area to conduct swab tests in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Mumbai: The tally of the coronavirus cases in Mumbai crossed the 9,000-mark and jumped to 9,123 on Monday with the addition of 510 new patients, while 18 more died due to the viral infection, the city civic body said.

The new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, the death toll reached 361 as 18 more patients succumbed in the past 24 hours.

The BMC said 436 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to various hospitals in the city.

Also, during the period, 104 people recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals.

According to the release, so far 1,908 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the metropolis.

