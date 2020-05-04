Coronavirus Cases Up by 771 to 14,541 in Maharashtra, 35 More Deaths Reported
With 35 deaths, the total number of the fatalities mounted to 583 in the state.
Police officials get sanitised after dispersing a crowd of migrant workers from outside the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported 771 new coronavirus cases, taking the total case count to 14,541, a Health department official said.
With 35 deaths, the total number of the fatalities mounted to 583 in the state, he said.
The number of the discharged people stands at 2,465, the official added.
