Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus: Central Team Visits Mumbai Hospital, Civic Body

The team was led by Manoj Joshi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Food Processing and Industries, a Maharashtra government official said.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus: Central Team Visits Mumbai Hospital, Civic Body
File photo: Health care workers conduct an inspection while asking residents who they live with and wether anyone is feeling unwell, during a nationwide lockdown, in Dharavi, Mumbai. (Reuters)

Mumbai: A five-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) on Tuesday visited the Kasturba hospital and the headquarter of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the metropolis.

The team was led by Manoj Joshi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Food Processing and Industries, a Maharashtra government official said.

Another five-member IMCT team led by Sanjay Malhotra, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Power, is taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in Pune, which is among the worst-hit cities apart from Mumbai and Indore.

Civic-run Kasturba hospital in south Mumbai is a nodal facility for the coronavirus positive patients from Mumbai.

Of the 4,666 coronavirus positive cases recorded up to April 20 in Maharashtra, Mumbai alone accounted for 3032 patients and Pune 594.

While Mumbai recorded 139 deaths up to April 20, Pune's tally is 51.

On Monday, the Union government assessed as "especially serious" the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and warned that violation of lockdown measures risks the spread of the novel coronavirus further.

The Union Home Ministry had announced that six inter-ministerial central teams will visit these identified areas in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan within the next three days to make on-the-spot assessment and recommend remedial measures in a report to the Centre.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,665,657

    +49,170*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,494,915

    +88,170*

  • Cured/Discharged

    658,009

    +33,008*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,249

    +5,992*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres