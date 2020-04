Coronavirus: Central Team Visits Mumbai Hospital, Civic Body

Mumbai: A five-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) on Tuesday visited the Kasturba hospital and the headquarter of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the metropolis.

The team was led by Manoj Joshi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Food Processing and Industries, a Maharashtra government official said.

Another five-member IMCT team led by Sanjay Malhotra, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Power, is taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in Pune, which is among the worst-hit cities apart from Mumbai and Indore.

Civic-run Kasturba hospital in south Mumbai is a nodal facility for the coronavirus positive patients from Mumbai.

Of the 4,666 coronavirus positive cases recorded up to April 20 in Maharashtra, Mumbai alone accounted for 3032 patients and Pune 594.

While Mumbai recorded 139 deaths up to April 20, Pune's tally is 51.

On Monday, the Union government assessed as "especially serious" the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and warned that violation of lockdown measures risks the spread of the novel coronavirus further.

The Union Home Ministry had announced that six inter-ministerial central teams will visit these identified areas in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan within the next three days to make on-the-spot assessment and recommend remedial measures in a report to the Centre.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365