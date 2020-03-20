Coronavirus: Centre Relaxes Leave Rules for Staff Over 50 Years
The ministry also asked central government departments to sanction leave to officials who wish to self-quarantine as a preventive measure.
Representative image
New Delhi: Central government employees above the age of 50 years can go on a leave without producing a medical certificate to avoid unnecessary burden on the healthcare system amid ongoing coronavirus scare, a Personnel Ministry order said on Friday.
As part of its effort to relax leave norms for the employees, the ministry also asked central government departments to sanction leave to officials who wish to self-quarantine as a preventive measure.
It has now been decided to grant commuted leave without production of medical certificate to officials who are above the age of 50 and have underlying conditions like diabetes, respiratory problems, renal diseases and other life-threatening illness, for upto April 4, 2020, so as to avoid unnecessary burden on the health care system, the order said.
