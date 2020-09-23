Coronavirus Claims 27 Lives As 1,986 Fresh Cases Detected In Haryana

Chandigarh: Twenty-seven more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Wednesday as 1,986 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 1,16,856. So far, the disease has claimed 1,233 lives in the state. Of the 27 fatalities on Wednesday, three each were reported from Ambala and Rohtak; two each from Gurgaon, Karnal, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and Jind; and one each from Kaithal, Fatehabad, Mahendragarh, Panchkula, Hisar, Panipat and Faridabad, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Among the districts which reported the maximum cases were Gurgaon (286), Faridabad (262), Hisar (215), Panchkula (146), Sonipat (131), Ambala (125), Karnal (117) and Kurukshetra (100), the bulletin said. Currently, the state has 19,276 active cases while 96,347 patients have been discharged after recovery, it said.

As of Wednesday, the state has a recovery rate of 82.45 per cent. The rate of testing in the state is 68,244 per 10 lakh while the rate of testing in districts falling in the National Capital Region (NCR) is 1,04,423 per 10 lakh, the bulletin said.

