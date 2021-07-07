Coronavirus Continues Downward Trend in UP With Under 130 Covid Cases

The Coronavirus cases continue the downward trend in Uttar Pradesh as Shrawasti district became Corona free with zero new and active cases. Shrawasti appears to have completely eradicated coronavirus after the district on Tuesday saw the recovery of the last known infected person.

The declaration was welcomed with immense joy as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced to reward the district which eliminated the disease with emphasis on strict screening, treatment and vaccination.

“Shrawasti’s success is an inspiration for all other districts. It is a result of the combined efforts of all residents of the district including health workers, frontline workers and the local administration. The district will be rewarded if the current situation is maintained for one more week,” announced the Chief Minister in a high-level Covid review meeting held on Wednesday.

Shrawasti has been able to limit the fresh Covid-19 cases to zero for almost a week now.

“This achievement is a result of dedicated efforts of the surveillance committees, local participation, large-scale contact tracing and planned containment strategy as per the directions of the Chief Minister,” explained Shrawasti District Magistrate TK Shibu.

Significantly, the administration prioritised active surveillance while simultaneously providing free medicine kits at the doorstep of the infected people by the surveillance committees that are active in the district.

“Following the T3 mantra of Trace, Test and Treat, Shrawasti strengthened contact tracing and tested up to 15 people on confirmation of a single infected person, the nodal officers and the Lekhpals conducted door-to-door screening and awareness drives”, informed the DM.

The district roped in multiple bodies and organisations to conduct house-to-house surveillance and detected all influenza-like illnesses (ILI), traced contact consistently, and provided medicine kits to ASHA workers and surveillance committees for timely distribution wherever required.

In an encouraging sign, the Active Covid Caseload in Uttar Pradesh fell below the 2,000-mark on Tuesday. The active cases have drastically reduced from a high of 3,10,783 in April to 1,947 now, out of which nearly 1,300 people are in home isolation.

The Active Covid Caseload has declined by a whopping 99.3 per cent. Out of the 2,57,897 samples tested in the last 24 hours, merely 120 samples tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and as a result, the test positivity rate has slumped to 0.04 per cent.

The fresh cases have also reduced by more than 37,000 from their peak which was 38,055 capped on April 24. In the same period, another 191 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery rate to a splendid 99 per cent.

