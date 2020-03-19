Coronavirus Count in UP Reaches 19 as 2 More People Test Positive in Lucknow

Lucknow: The number of people infected with novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday reached 19 as two more suspects tested positive at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. One patient is a resident of Lucknow with a travel history to London and another person is from the Lakhimpur area. He is said to have returned from a gulf country. Both have been admitted to an isolation ward at KGMU.

As soon as the patients tested positive, family members of the Lucknow patient were sent to home quarantine and their samples were sent to a lab for testing. It is now being investigated how many people came in contact with the patient from the Lakhimpur district.

On Wednesday, a junior doctor who was part of a medical team involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients at the KGMC tested positive. The doctor, who was working as a non-PG junior resident at the hospital’s medicine department, has been shifted to the isolation ward, said Hospital spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh.

So far, Lucknow has reported five positive cases. A total of 24 people, who had returned from abroad, were sent to home quarantine from the Lucknow Airport and their hands were stamped with the ‘Home Quarantine’.

Long queues were witnessed in the city’s government hospitals, including Lohia Instiutue, KGMU and Civil Hospital, where people with flu symptoms reached to get their tests done. The hospital administration at various government hospitals is having a tough time making people understand not to panic and to differentiate between common cold, fever and coronavirus symptoms. All doctors and support staff at KGMU have been asked to be on standby and their leaves have been cancelled in an attempt to deal with the rush.

On Tuesday, all competitive and educational examinations in Uttar Pradesh were cancelled and the closure of educational institutions was extended till April 2 by the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

“All the tourist places have been closed down till March 31 due to coronavirus spread and orders have been issued for the same. Multiplexes, educational institutions, etc. will now be closed till April 2. We have also appealed to the religious leaders to avoid large gatherings in temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches. Also, Tehsil Diwas, which was being held in different parts of the state and Janta Darshan, have been suspended till April 2,” said Shrikant Sharma, government spokesperson.

A committee comprising agriculture minister, finance minister and labour minister has also been formed to ensure the wellness of the poor who are expected to face the brunt of lockdown.

The committee will submit a report to chief minister within three days. On the basis of the report, the government will issue funds to the account of the poor who are mainly daily wage workers. The Yogi government has also announced free treatment for the Convid-19 patients.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.