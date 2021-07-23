Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India Sees 35,342 New Cases; After 1st Arrest in Kumbh Scam, Haridwar Says No to 'Snan' on Guru Purnima

After recording the least number of cases in 4 months on Tuesday, the number of infections shot up again after India in the last 24 hours recorded 35,342 new cases. The active caseload currently stands at 4,05,513.

India has also been bracing for the third wave, which, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, estimates will hit in September-October.

Here are live updates:

- According to an exclusive report by Times of India, the cost of hospitalisation in the ICU for Covid-19 treatment in India is equivalent to seven months or more of earnings for the average salaried, self-employed or casual worker, with the burden on casual workers equivalent to a year and three months’ income.

- Only a symbolic ‘snan’ will be held in Haridwar on 24th July on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Only ‘Shri Ganga Sabha’ and ‘Teerth Purohit’ to participate in the snan, Haridwar District Administration said. Devotees will be allowed in Haridwar if they produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours, but they won’t be allowed in the ‘snan’.

