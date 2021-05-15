Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Registers Highest 7-days Deaths at 3,500; Bengal Logs Record Daily Cases

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka which is the worst Covid-affected state has reported 3,500 Covid-19 related deaths between May 7 and 13, higher than the toll reported in any month since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. The highest deaths were seen in August last year, when Karnataka registered 3,388 deaths.

While it registered 3,500 deaths between May 7 and 13, there was 107 percent increase from the 1,689 deaths between May 1 and 6. Karnataka reported 41,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 373 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 21,30,267 and the toll to 21,085, the Health department said on Friday.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 14,316 new cases. As of May 14 evening, cumulatively 21,30,267 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21,085 deaths and 15,10,557 discharges, a department bulletin said.