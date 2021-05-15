india

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Registers Highest 7-days Deaths at 3,500; Bengal Logs Record Daily Cases

News18.com | May 15, 2021, 07:57 IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka which is the worst Covid-affected state has reported 3,500 Covid-19 related deaths between May 7 and 13, higher than the toll reported in any month since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. The highest deaths were seen in August last year, when Karnataka registered 3,388 deaths.

While it registered 3,500 deaths between May 7 and 13, there was 107 percent increase from the 1,689 deaths between May 1 and 6. Karnataka reported 41,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 373 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 21,30,267 and the toll to 21,085, the Health department said on Friday.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 14,316 new cases. As of May 14 evening, cumulatively 21,30,267 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21,085 deaths and 15,10,557 discharges, a department bulletin said.

May 15, 2021 07:57 (IST)

More Curbs in Tamil Nadu | More curbs, including a two-hour cut in duration for functioning of vegetable and provision stores, would be implemented from May 15 across Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Friday. Effective May 17, e-registration shall be compulsory for inter and intra district travel and registration is also mandatory for those arriving from abroad and other states, he said.

May 15, 2021 07:37 (IST)

May 15, 2021 07:29 (IST)

Aircraft arrives carrying consignment of 105 ventilators, 7,50,000 masks and respirators and other medical equipment from Kazakhstan: Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

May 15, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Chhattisgarh Records 7,594 New Covid-19 Cases, 172 Deaths | Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 7,594 COVID-19casesand 172 deaths, taking the caseload to 8,99,925 and the death toll to 11,461, a health official said. The number of recoveries rose to 7,72,500 after 872 people were discharged from hospitals while 9,572 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,15,964, the official informed. Raipur and Durg districts reported 358 and 273 new cases. While the total count of infections in Raipur reached 1,52,224 including 2,946 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 93,646 including 1,661 deaths.

May 15, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Bengal Logs Highest One-day Spike of 20,846 Cases | West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin. The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection, the bulletin said. Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy and his wife Krishna are among those who contracted the disease. Roy, who is the saffron party's vice president, is currently undergoing home isolation, sources in the health department said.

May 15, 2021 07:03 (IST)

250 Million Sputnik Doses For India in 8-10 Months | India will receive a total of 250 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V over the next 8-10 months and its production here is expected to begin from July, a top executive at Dr Reddy’s, the local partner for the vaccine against Covid-19, said on Friday. The vaccine by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute is priced at Rs 948; its retail price of Sputnik V will be Rs 995.40 a dose with 5% GST. 

May 15, 2021 06:57 (IST)

According to estimates, India could get 293.8 crore doses from June to December, the officials cited at the first instance said. They said Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be produced by four other companies. The government has earlier said Bharat Biotech has welcomed the move aimed at ramping up production of doses by involving other players.

May 15, 2021 06:54 (IST)

268 Crore Vaccine to be Available Between Aug and Dec | The numbers showed that there could be 268 crore doses available between August and December, 52 crores more than an earlier estimation for these fives months that first sparked hopes of a decisive win against the coronavirus disease in the country battered by a brutal second wave of the pandemic. Most importantly, this would address the shortage of doses several states have complained of and bring India’s vaccination campaign, which has slowed down, back on fast track — a prerequisite to control the outbreak.

May 15, 2021 06:53 (IST)

Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Will Improve From June | Supply of Covid-19 vaccines is likely to increase gradually from June, helping India get close to 300 crore doses in the seven-month period ending December, government officials aware of the matter said on Friday. Estimates chalked out by officials suggested that the tentative supply figures in May (8.8 crore doses) could almost double by June (15.81 crore doses) and quadruple by August (36.6 crore doses). 

Representative image

Meanwhile, West Bengal registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802. The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection. Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy and his wife Krishna are among those who contracted the disease. Roy, who is the saffron party’s vice president, is currently undergoing home isolation, sources in the health department said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said India’s Covid-19 situation remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths, warning that the pandemic’s second year will be “far more deadly” than the first for the world. Ghebreyesus added that the WHO is responding to the Covid-19 surge in India and has shipped thousands of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field hospitals, masks and other medical supplies.

