Coronavirus News LIVE Updates:
European governments are eyeing unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe’s first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing “very high concern”. Dutch premier Mark Rutte announced at least three weeks of lockdown measures targeting restaurants, shops and sporting events to curb a record spike in coronavirus infections. According to a report in the Guardian by professor of molecular medicine Eric Topol suggests that among the reasons causing a resurgence of the virus in the continent, apart from the hyper-contagious Delta strain, might the waning immunity of some vaccines. Despite the fact that much of Europe began vaccination later, a recent study found that with the Astra Zeneca vaccine, the decline in anti-spike antibody occurred quite early, and there was a clear relationship between antibody levels and breakthrough infections. AstraZeneca’s vaccine reached the anti-spike antibody threshold of 500 U/ml after 96 days, while Pfizer’s took 257 days. The impact of waning, as well as the opportunity to restore very high (95 percent) efficacy of mRNA vaccines (specifically Pfizer/BioNtech) with booster (third) shots, has been unequivocally demonstrated by Israeli data, the report mentions.
West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 16,02,446 on Friday as 860 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 19,294, a health bulletin said. Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 233, followed by 148 in North 24 Parganas district. These were the only two among the 23 districts to register three-digit figures. North 24 Parganas district recorded five fresh fatalities, while Kolkata reported four and Purba Bardhaman district two more deaths, it said. The state now has 8,000 active cases, while 15,75,152 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 819 in the last 24 hours. West Bengal has tested over 1.96 crore samples for COVID-19, including 41,113 in the last 24 hours.
Suggested to undergo RT-PCR tests but this time not for detection of Covid-19? The outbreak of the pandemic has made Indians familiar with this molecular test. But, to put things into perspective, the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test is used to detect a variety of other illnesses, including Zika and dengue. READ MORE
Haryana reported no new coronavirus-related death on Friday, even as it added 15 fresh cases, pushing the infection tally to 7,71,403, according to an official bulletin. The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,050, the health department’s daily bulletin said. Among the districts, 12 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Gurugram. The count of active cases stands at 107, while that of the recoveries at 7,61,223 in Haryana. The state has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.
Assam on Friday registered one COVID-19 death, down from seven the day before, while 251 new cases pushed the tally in the state to 6,13,563, a bulletin issued here by the National Health Mission (NHM) said. On Thursday, too, the state had logged 251 infections. The fresh fatality, which was reported from Sonitpur district, raised the toll in the state to 6,043, the bulletin stated. At least 1,347 COVID-affected people have died due to other reasons. Of the 251 new cases, 87 were recorded in Kamrup Metropolitan, 32 in Sivasagar, 21 in Barpeta and 15 in Nalbari.
Austria’s government is likely to decide on Sunday to impose a lockdown on people who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as daily infections have surged to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday. Schallenberg did not say when the lockdown would take effect, but the two provinces hardest-hit by this wave of infections, Upper Austria and Salzburg, will introduce the measure for themselves on Monday. Roughly 65% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe. Many Austrians are sceptical about vaccines, a view encouraged by the far-right Freedom Party, the third-biggest in parliament. “The aim is very clear: that we give the green light this Sunday for a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated,” Schallenberg, a conservative, told a news conference, adding that intensive-care units are increasingly strained.
The Russian government on Friday published a draft proposal to require QR codes as proof of immunity to COVID-19 from air and railway travellers up to June 1. The government will decide later on the date when the rule would be implemented, transport minister Vitaly Savelyev said at a briefing broadcasted on Friday. “Specific medical documentation… will have to be presented during the purchase of tickets and at the boarding whether it is a plane or a railway carriage,” Savelyev said. The proposed laws, which have yet to be approved by the parliament, suggest that, starting from Feb. 1, QR codes may be also needed to enter public places, including restaurants, but this set of restrictions may differ from region to region depending on the local infection rate.
Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic again, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas and stirring debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame Covid-19. The fresh concerns come as successful inoculation campaigns have plateaued ahead of the winter months and flu season. About 65% of the population of the European Economic Area (EEA) – which includes the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway – have received two doses, according to EU data, but the pace has slowed in recent months. READ MORE
The “annoying and far-reaching” measures came as the EU’s diseases agency said 10 countries in the 27-member bloc faced a Covid situation of “very high concern”, warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent. In its weekly risk assessment, the European Centre for Disease Control listed Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia in its highest category of concern.
According to a report in the Guardian by professor of molecular medicine Eric Topol suggests that among the reasons causing a resurgence of the virus in the continent, apart from the hyper-contagious Delta strain, might the waning immunity of some vaccines. Despite the fact that much of Europe began vaccination later, a recent study found that with the Astra Zeneca vaccine, the decline in anti-spike antibody occurred quite early, and there was a clear relationship between antibody levels and breakthrough infections. AstraZeneca’s vaccine reached the anti-spike antibody threshold of 500 U/ml after 96 days, while Pfizer’s took 257 days. The impact of waning, as well as the opportunity to restore very high (95 percent) efficacy of mRNA vaccines (specifically Pfizer/BioNtech) with booster (third) shots, has been unequivocally demonstrated by Israeli data, the report mentions.
The report also states how ‘America might be next’; as the United States has usually witnessed a Covid spike after its European neighbours.
Since it emerged in China in December 2019, the coronavirus has killed over five million people and caused economic devastation around the world. Europe is facing a sharp deterioration in the epidemic situation, especially in Germany and central and eastern Europe. Non-vaccinated people are the most affected.
Announcing his country’s partial lockdown, Rutte told the nation the crisis required a “hard blow of a few weeks because the virus is everywhere, throughout the country, in all sectors and all ages”. Cases have soared since the Dutch government lifted most Covid measures less than two months ago on September 25, reaching a record level of more than 16,000 on Thursday and Friday.
“Fortunately, the vast majority have been vaccinated, otherwise the misery in the hospitals would be incalculable at the moment,” Rutte said.
