Coronavirus Curfew in Delhi: What are the Fresh Curbs as Kejriwal Govt Extends Lockdown?

Delhi Lockdown: Delhi chief minister on Monday announced to extend the lockdown till next Monday in view of growing coronavirus cases in the national capital. Delhi has been witnessing record number of cases lately, with nearly 24,000 cases being clocked on Sunday alone. The positivity rate shot up to 29.74%, meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. In view of the grim situation, Delhi government announced to extend the weekend lockdown through the week till next Monday. The time, Kejriwal said, will be used to ramp up the healthcare infrastructure which has come under immense pressure owing to surge in cases.

Here is list of restrictions and exemptions in Delhi:

-Private security services, manufacturing units for essential commodities, manufacturing units of non-essential commodities having onsite workers, production units which require continuous process can stay open,home delivery of food from restaurants, Cold storage and warehousing services have been exempted from curfew restrictions.

-AIIMS to suspend functioning of OPD services & all routine hospitalisation including elective surgeries.

-E commerce delivering essentials like groceries, medicines, and food also allowed to function during the week-long lockdown.

-Students appearing from exams will be allowed to move with valid admit cards being considered as curfew passes.

-People associated with telecom, internet, cable services, IT and IT-enabled services will be exempted from restrictions.

– Religious places will be allowed to remain open but no visitors shall be allowed.

– Banks, ATMs, Insurance and SEBI, stocks related offices to be exempted from lockdown rules, including all shops that sell essential goods like food, groceries, vegetables, milk, meat, medicines, opticians, newspapers.

