INDIA

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 5,000-mark in Mumbai, Case Tally Mounts to 87,513

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mumbai, A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman during a medical campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India (REUTERS)

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 59,238 with 1,101 persons discharged from hospitals during the day, the BMC said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 8, 2020, 10:17 PM IST
The coronavirus death toll in Mumbai crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday with 62 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

While the death toll reached 5,061, the tally of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital rose to 87,513 with 1,381 new patients found.

india cases

The city has now 23,214 active cases. 897 new suspected patients were admitted since previous evening.

