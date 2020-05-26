Coronavirus Death Toll in Delhi Mounts to 288, 412 Fresh Cases Take Total to 14,465

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi mounted to 288 while 412 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, taking the total in the city to 14,465, authorities said.







The city had recorded the highest spike in fresh cases -- 660 -- on May 22. On Monday, 635 fresh cases were reported.

In a bulletin issued on Tuesday, the Delhi Health Department said the death toll from coronavirus has risen to 288, and the total number of cases mounted to 14,465.

It, however, added that the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Monday, the the total number of cases stood at 14,053, including 276 deaths.







With 412 fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 14,465.







Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government recently had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

As many as 6,954 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 7,223 active cases, the Delhi health department said. A total of 1,78,579 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said.







Total number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stands at 3,770, it said.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, out of the total 14,465 cases recorded so far, at least 2,092 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding 185 of them are in ICU and 27 on ventilators.







The number of containment zones in Delhi has been increased to 91, from 88 till Monday.

Detailed guidelines have been issued for domestic travel by air, train, and inter-state bus services, the bulletin said.