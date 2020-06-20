Coronavirus Death toll in Jammu and Kashmir Rises to 78 with 3 More Fatalities

Three more COVID-19 patients died in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of fatalities due to the virus in the union territory to 78, officials said on Saturday.

The deaths were reported from SKIMS Hospital, Chest Diseases Hospital and SMHS Hospital, the officials said.

A 55-year-old coronavirus patient from Tujan in south Kashmir's Pulwama district died at SKIMS Hospital at 6:45 am on Saturday, they said.

The woman was referred from SMHS Hospital as a case of meningioma with obstructive sleep apnea on Tuesday, the officials said.

They said the cause of the death was cardiopulmonary arrest.

In another case, a 40-year-old woman from the Safa Kadal area of the city died at Chest Diseases Hospital, the officials said.

The woman with underlying heart ailment and diabetes was referred to the hospital from SMHS Hospital on June 14 after testing positive for the coronavirus, they said.

An 80-year-old man from Shopian, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at SMHS Hospital on late Friday night, the officials said.

With these, the number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the union territory has risen to 78.