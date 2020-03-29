Coronavirus Death Toll in Maharashtra Reaches Eight With Two New Fatalities

Mumbai/Nagpur: With the test reports of two persons, who died in Mumbai and Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Saturday, coming out positive for coronavirus, the death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state went up to eight on Sunday, officials said.

A 40-year-old woman was admitted to a civic hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after she complained of severe respiratory distress, an official said. "She died on Saturday and her sample was sent for testing. The report came out positive for coronavirus," the official said.

"The woman was complaining of breathlessness and chest pain since last three-four days. She was also suffering from hypertension," the official added. In Buldhana, a 45-year-old man died at a government hospital on Saturday. His test reports, which were received on Sunday, confirmed that he was coronavirus positive, Buldhana Collector Suman Chandra told PTI.

"He was shifted from a private facility to the Buldhana civil hospital at 7 pm on Saturday and he died at 9 pm. His report, which arrived today, showed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Contact tracing and isolation of kin and others in his case is underway," she said.

Chandra said the deceased had a history of diabetes. With these two deaths, the state toll due to coronavirus has gone up to eight, a state health department official said.

