Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Death Toll in Maharashtra Reaches Eight With Two New Fatalities

A 40-year-old woman was admitted to a civic hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after she complained of severe respiratory distress, an official said.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Death Toll in Maharashtra Reaches Eight With Two New Fatalities
(Photo: PTI)

Mumbai/Nagpur: With the test reports of two persons, who died in Mumbai and Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Saturday, coming out positive for coronavirus, the death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state went up to eight on Sunday, officials said.

A 40-year-old woman was admitted to a civic hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after she complained of severe respiratory distress, an official said. "She died on Saturday and her sample was sent for testing. The report came out positive for coronavirus," the official said.

"The woman was complaining of breathlessness and chest pain since last three-four days. She was also suffering from hypertension," the official added. In Buldhana, a 45-year-old man died at a government hospital on Saturday. His test reports, which were received on Sunday, confirmed that he was coronavirus positive, Buldhana Collector Suman Chandra told PTI.

"He was shifted from a private facility to the Buldhana civil hospital at 7 pm on Saturday and he died at 9 pm. His report, which arrived today, showed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Contact tracing and isolation of kin and others in his case is underway," she said.

Chandra said the deceased had a history of diabetes. With these two deaths, the state toll due to coronavirus has gone up to eight, a state health department official said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram