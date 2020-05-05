Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 28 in Karnataka, Eight More Cases Reported

New Delhi: A 62-year-old woman from Vijayapura became the 28th COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, where 8 new cases have been confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 659, the health department said on Tuesday.

The elderly woman, a known case of COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and BA (Bronchial Asthama) was admitted on May 3 to ICU at Designated Hospital in Vijayapura with the complaint of breathlessness, the department said in its mid day situation update.

She died today due to cardiac arrest, it said.

"Eight new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon... Till date 659 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 28 deaths and 324 discharges," the update said.

The new cases include three from Bengaluru urban, two from Bagalkote, and one each from Ballari, Dakshina Kannada and Bhatkal- Uttara Kannada.

While four of them are contacts of patients already tested positive, two with Influenza Like Illness (ILI), one with travel history to Uttarakhand, and the other person's contact is under tracing.

Among 8 cases, six are men and two women.

